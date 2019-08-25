Seattle teachers will vote Tuesday on a tentative contract deal reached between Seattle Public Schools (SPS) and the teachers union.

The Seattle Education Association (SEA) announced the two sides agreed to a draft of the contract Saturday evening on their Facebook page.

If the union's general membership approves the contract, the school board would then need okay it as well.

The agreement comes after the union's increased public demonstrations. The union had said Wednesday the two sides were still unaligned with their teacher compensation proposals.

Teachers in SPS, the state's largest district, said they was seeking more than the 2% proposed by the district to keep up with the increasing cost of living in the city. They declined last week to disclose its counter-proposal.

Mukilteo teachers among best paid in Washington with new contract The Mukilteo School Board approved a three-year teacher contract Monday night, reducing class sizes and making the district's educators some of the best paid in the state. "Moving forward it keeps us competitive at attracting and retaining the educators that the students and our community deserve," said Mukilteo Education Association President Dana Wiebe.

The union also wanted improvements in recruiting and retention of educators of color, as well as more support services for students.

“We have more kids in trauma, we have more kids with anxiety, we really need those supports, family support workers, psychologists, that do more than just testing, an increase in nursing, those are the supports that our kids really need,” Phyllis Campano, president of the SEA, said earlier this month.

SPS teachers received a 10.5% salary increase last year as part of a one-year agreement that was reached after the union authorized a strike.

A first-year teacher with a master’s degree earns $69,800 for the school year, according to the district.

