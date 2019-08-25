A majority of Seattle teachers voted to approve a new contract deal on Tuesday between Seattle Public Schools (SPS) and the teachers union.

The Seattle Education Association (SEA) announced the two sides agreed to a draft of the contract Saturday evening on their Facebook page.

This new contract deal allows for an increase in teachers' wages and includes provisions aimed at hiring and retaining teachers.

Now the school board needs to approve the new contract.

The agreement comes after the union's increased public demonstrations. The union had said Wednesday the two sides were still unaligned with their teacher compensation proposals.

Teachers in SPS, the state's largest district, said they were seeking more than the 2% proposed by the district to keep up with the increasing cost of living in the city. They declined last week to disclose its counter-proposal.

The union also wanted improvements in recruiting and retention of educators of color, as well as more support services for students.

“We have more kids in trauma, we have more kids with anxiety, we really need those supports, family support workers, psychologists, that do more than just testing, an increase in nursing, those are the supports that our kids really need,” Phyllis Campano, president of the SEA, said earlier this month.

SPS teachers received a 10.5% salary increase last year as part of a one-year agreement that was reached after the union authorized a strike.

A first-year teacher with a master’s degree earns $69,800 for the school year, according to the district.

