SEATTLE — Seattle and Lake Washington school districts are opening the doors to new and revamped schools that were built as part of an effort to address the growing number of students.

In Seattle, Lincoln High School, a school that has housed so many memories over the years, was resurrected.

The school opened in 1907 and closed in 1981. Classes start again on Sept. 4.

Lincoln High School was a temporary location for other schools while they underwent renovations.

Extensive projects have preserved historic features while preparing the building for its grand reopening. A capital levy funded the renovation of the old high school.

Renovations of Queen Elementary are complete as well. Those renovations include additional classroom space, a gymnasium and new administrative offices. The school's main entrance has been moved off Fourth Avenue North.

Seattle Public Schools will host ribbon-cutting ceremonies to unveil the new additions on Tuesday. Tours of the buildings will take place after each ceremony.

Last week, Magnolia Elementary and Ingraham High School reopened.

Magnolia Elementary's permanent building opened in 1927 but closed due to decreasing enrollment in 1984. It served as an interim school until it completely closed in 2006.

Due to growing enrollment in Seattle Public Schools, the district updated and expanded the building. It is designed to house up to 500 students in kindergarten through fifth grade, according to the district. This is meant to reduce overcrowding at Lawton Elementary while providing more space at Catharine Blaine K-8.

At Ingraham High School, a new two-story classroom addition to an existing building will accommodate hundreds of additional students. The project also included the modernization and remodeling of the building, according to the district.

Seeing a steady increase in student enrollment, the Lake Washington School District opened Timberline Middle School on Tuesday. The school was part of a 2016 bond measure.