Seattle's preschool program is one of the best publicly-funded programs in the nation, according to an external evaluation requested by Mayor Jenny Durkan. She said Monday that Seattle preschools are on par with renowned programs in New York City and San Antonio.

The independent study was conducted by the National Institute for Early Education Research at Rutgers University and Cultivate Learning at the University of Washington. Both research groups studied 38 preschools and 13 family childcare homes.

Durkan said at a press conference Monday, "We know that good pre-K works, and Seattle set about to set up one of the best preschool programs there was, and after some rigorous analysis we found that we’re succeeding."

Now the future of Seattle's preschool program is in the hands of voters. The city wants to expand the program with the Families, Education, Preschool and Promise levy. The levy would fund the program for $600 million for seven years.

The Seattle Preschool study evaluated a number of factors from the quality of classrooms, academic and functioning skills, and vocab, literacy, and math gains.

In all, each measurement area improved with the exception of personal care, which fell from last year's assessment but has improved overall throughout the implementation of the program.

“Our investment in pre-k is helping families be healthier throughout Seattle and it’s an investment in our workforce development. Most important, it’s an investment in the opportunity for our kids and their families," Durkan said.

The report also showed that 77% of the children enrolled in the preschool program come from families under 300% of the federal poverty line. This means that for a family of four, the annual income would be $75,000 or less.

“The children who participated in the Seattle Preschool program are the ones who most needed investment in their future," Durkan stated, adding, "without this program those kids would fall further behind and opportunity would be closed for them. When we invest in our kids, it works.”

To learn more about the Seattle preschool program, visit the Seattle Department of Education and Early Learning website.

