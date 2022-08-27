Garfield High School in Seattle's Central District celebrates centennial

The school has a rich history, hosting historic figures and now shaping a new generation of students.

SEATTLE — Garfield High School in Seattle's Central District celebrated its centennial Saturday, offering a chance for alumni and current students to look back at the past and toward the future. While Garfield High School opened in 1920, the pandemic prevented large in-person celebrations. Attendees said the extra few years meant even more time to prepare for the excitement of catching up and revisiting memories.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell -- an alumnus himself -- emceed the event, with fellow alumni Quincy Jones named honorary chair for the event. A number of speakers shared stories about their time at Garfield High School, and the moments that have secured it a place in history, including visits from Martin Luther King Jr. and President Barack Obama.

Shirley Wroten and Rene Busch attended the event together.

"We grew up together, we did everything together," Busch shared.

They say Garfield became a home for students who spent time doing dance, sports, other extracurriculars -- and just hanging out.

"It's surreal," Wroten said. "This is where we all grew up, this is our community, this is where we came and watched basketball games, danced, cheered people on."

Alumni Belinda Grover said she was thrilled to have a chance to celebrate the school's 100th.

"It is just amazing to see the different people that have gained big roles in the community, that have really just brought us together as a whole," Grover said.

“We are the heartbeat of #Seattle.”@MayorofSeattle kicking off centennial celebration of @SeaPubSchools Garfield High School- along with cheerleaders getting lots of support from a big crowd! 💜 🤍 @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/WwCZ50YFbA — erica zucco (@ericazucco) August 27, 2022