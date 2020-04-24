Editor's note: Video originally aired March 31, 2020

Two people are in custody in connection to the fatal hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of the Ballard Fred Meyer on March 19, the Seattle Police Department reported.

Seattle detectives arrested a 33-year-old woman on Thursday, according to police, and a 50-year-old man was already in jail in connection with an unrelated robbery.

On March 19, police said 52-year-old Lori Tate was struck by a stolen pick-up truck in the store's parking lot. Her 12-year-old son was sitting in her car when it happened. Tate died days later in the hospital.

The truck was a gold Toyota Tacoma that had been stolen since February. That truck was found three days after the crime, torched in a ravine in Burien.

The two people arrested were booked into the King County Jail for investigation of murder, investigation of arson and investigation of auto theft, according to Seattle police.

RELATED: $11,000 reward for arrest in Ballard Fred Meyer hit-and-run