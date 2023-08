The burglary continues a trend in western Washington of overnight attacks on pot shops.

SEATTLE — Police are looking for suspects who rammed a vehicle into a north Seattle pot shop and made off with stolen products.

The burglary happened just before 4 a.m. at Herbn Elements on Lake City Way.

Store owners told KING 5 the suspects drove a KIA into the front door multiple times before getting inside the building.

At least four suspects and multiple vehicles were involved in the incident.