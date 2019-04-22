A person suspected of breaking into a home in White Center was shot and killed by the homeowner Monday morning.

Around 2:40 a.m., the homeowner who lives in the 9800 block of 13th Avenue SW said he heard glass breaking and called 911, according to the King County Sheriff's Office. While on the phone, the homeowner said he heard someone coming upstairs.

Gunshots were then heard over the phone, according to the sheriff's office.

There are no other suspects at this time, according to the sheriff's office.