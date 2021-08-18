Suspect on the loose after allegedly shooting at Snohomish County deputy

Deputies were responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in near Highway 99.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A suspect is on the loose after allegedly shooting at a Snohomish County deputy Wednesday.

Deputies were responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 14800 block of Highway 99 north of Lynnwood.

When a deputed attempted to make contact with the suspect, the suspect allegedly shot at the deputy with an unknown firearm. The deputy returned fire.

The suspect, described as a white adult male wearing a red sweatshirt, ran.

The deputy was not injured.

There are "unknown injuries" to the suspect.

Law enforcement continues to search the area with K-9 units and a helicopter.