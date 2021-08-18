Suspect on the loose after allegedly shooting at Snohomish County deputy

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A suspect is on the loose after allegedly shooting at a Snohomish County deputy Wednesday.
Deputies were responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 14800 block of Highway 99 north of Lynnwood.
When a deputed attempted to make contact with the suspect, the suspect allegedly shot at the deputy with an unknown firearm. The deputy returned fire.
The suspect, described as a white adult male wearing a red sweatshirt, ran.
The deputy was not injured.
There are "unknown injuries" to the suspect.
Law enforcement continues to search the area with K-9 units and a helicopter.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.