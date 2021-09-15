Seattle police arrest suspect in connection with Phinney Ridge homicide

Jacaree Rashad Hardy was wanted for murder in the second degree in the death of a 20-year-old woman.

SEATTLE — Seattle police have arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide that occurred in the Phinney Ridge neighborhood last month.

Detectives with the SPD Homicide Unit, CRG Unit and U.S. Marshalls arrested Jacaree Rashad Hardy, 23, in Renton without incident, Wednesday.

Seattle police said detectives were interviewing Hardy before booking him into the King County Jail.

Hardy was wanted for murder in the second degree in the death of a 20-year-old woman. The victim was found dead in an alley near North 73rd Street and Greenwood Avenue North on Sept. 1, according to police.