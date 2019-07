A Skagit County man accused of blinding a Mount Vernon police officer in a shooting has been found competent to stand trial.

Ernesto Lee Rivas, 47, is accused of shooting Officer Michael "Mick" McClaughry in December 2016. The bullet hit McClaughry in the head and left him blind.

Jury selection for the trial begins Wednesday.

Rivas is charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.