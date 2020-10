A 19-year-old man was shot and killed, police say. It happened in the 11000 block of Roosevelt Way NE near the Northgate Mall.

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in the Northgate neighborhood.

An approximately 19-year-old man was shot and killed, according to police.

It happened in the 11000 block of Roosevelt Way NE, near the Northgate Mall.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

A description of suspect(s) was also not immediately available.