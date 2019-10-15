SEATTLE — Seattle police are asking for the public’s help to find the driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 77-year-old woman.

It happened on September 30 at about 9 a.m. at the intersection of NE 125th Street and 28th Avenue NE in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood. That is a busy two-way street with a two-way center turn lane and there is no pedestrian crosswalk.

Police said the driver of an older white sedan, possibly a Subaru, hit two people as they were trying to cross NE 125th Street and then kept going. Both the man and woman who were hit were 77-years-old.

The Seattle Fire Department examined both victims at the scene and determined their injuries appeared minor, police said. They were both taken to a hospital by private ambulance.

However, one week after the collision, the King County Medical Examiner notified police that the 77-year-old woman died.

Police are now asking anyone with information about this incident to contact SPD’s Traffic Collision Investigation Squad at 206-684-8923.