Pierce County woman found dead in Cancun over Thanksgiving weekend

Sativa Transue, 26, went to Cancun with her boyfriend where she was killed, according to her family.

The family of a Milton woman says she was killed in Cancun over Thanksgiving weekend and now they're seeking answers.

Sativa Transue, 26, went to Cancun with her boyfriend, according to her sister, Mykayla.

Transue's boyfriend was arrested and remains in prison on homicide charges, according to the Riviera Maya News.

Mykayla said the family has had issues with the 31-year-old boyfriend for more than three years.

She told KREM in Spokane that texts from her sister showed that she needed stitches after an altercation on Nov. 26. By the next day, the US Consulate called to tell the family Transue was dead.

"I don't know. I don't know who I am without Sativa," Mykayla said. "I'm, I'm not Mykayla without Sativa."

During a press conference, police said they responded to a "family violence report" at a Cancun hotel. When they arrived, they found a dead woman, according to the Riviera Maya News. The woman was reportedly beaten.

The family now says they just want to bring Sativa home, but are having difficulty doing so.