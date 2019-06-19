Orting School District re-opened an investigation into alleged sexual abuse by a teacher 12 years ago.

Orting Superintendent Marci Shepard sent a letter to parents Tuesday that says, “due to new information,” the district will take a second look at the allegations.

“Although we have a legal obligation to protect the identity of those involved and cannot share details about active investigations or personnel actions, I assure you we take every report seriously,” Shepard wrote in the letter.

The investigation stems from a former student’s complaint that she says she emailed the district about in August and followed up on in March. The student claims a then-middle school male educator sexually abused her between 2004 and 2006.

In an initial letter to families Monday, Shepard wrote that the district contacted an attorney and an outside investigator when it learned of the allegations.

“Upon conclusion of the investigation, we were unable to determine on a more likely than not basis that the conduct occurred as alleged,” Shepard wrote.

The district also consulted with police who said they couldn’t move forward due to the amount of time that had elapsed since the alleged abuse, according to Shepard.

One day later the district decided to reverse course and re-open the investigation.

Orting schools encouraged anyone with a similar experience to report it using their online tool Safe Schools.