One person shot in the parking lot of Shoreline Safeway

SHORELINE, Wash. — One man was shot in the parking lot of a Shoreline Safeway Wednesday night, according to the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO).

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center. His condition is unknown. Officers are searching for two suspects who fled the scene.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the North City Safeway at NE 175th Street and 15th Avenue, according to KCSO.

Deputies are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

