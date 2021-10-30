x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

One dead after hit-and-run in Kent

The suspect may have run a red light, according to witnesses.
Credit: KGW

KENT, Wash. — A 51-year-old Kent man died after a reported hit-and-run Saturday morning.

Witnesses told Kent police they saw the man in a clearly marked crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle in the area of Central Avenue North and South 228th Street. The vehicle may have ran a red light, witnesses told police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe they found the suspect's vehicle near the scene. 

Traffic investigators are following up. The hit-and-run is being investigated as vehicular homicide. 

In Other News

Man shot to death in Magnolia area, 2nd deadly shooting reported in Seattle this week