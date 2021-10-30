One dead after hit-and-run in Kent

KENT, Wash. — A 51-year-old Kent man died after a reported hit-and-run Saturday morning.
Witnesses told Kent police they saw the man in a clearly marked crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle in the area of Central Avenue North and South 228th Street. The vehicle may have ran a red light, witnesses told police.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police believe they found the suspect's vehicle near the scene.
Traffic investigators are following up. The hit-and-run is being investigated as vehicular homicide.