Man faces sentencing in murder of woman whose remains were found near UW campus

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The following story contains graphic content.

A man is set to be sentenced Friday in connection to the murder of 56-year-old Mavis Nelson, whose remains were found in a ravine near the University of Washington campus last year.

Charles W. Becker, 32, pleaded guilty to murder, unlawful imprisonment and sexually violating human remains in court on June 22.

Mavis Nelson's body was found in the Kincaid Ravine near Ravenna Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street on June 20, 2022. A medical examiner said Nelson was stabbed to death. She had been reported missing a month before.

Nelson was a mother of three and a member of the Yakama Tribe, according to her sister, Ernestine Morning Owl.

"He cheated us," Morning Owl told KING 5 in an October 2022 interview. "He took us, took away from us, a very beautiful woman. A strong, very hard-working, nice and I’ve said it before, her last name originally is Kindness. She lived up to her name."

Seattle police arrested Becker on Oct. 4 after they connected him to DNA evidence found at the scene. Becker was charged with murder on Oct. 7.

According to court documents, Becker murdered Nelson in his home then he stored her corpse "for an extended amount of time."

In court documents, Becker said he helped another person dismember Nelson's body. Video shows a vehicle stop near the site where Nelson's remains were found and appears to show two people throwing something off the viaduct. That was within 24 hours of when Nelson's remains were found.

Nelson's death is not the first Becker has been charged with committing. In 2015, he was charged and convicted in the death of his 4-month-old son. He was convicted of second-degree manslaughter and received the maximum sentence.

Native Americans are murdered, sexually assaulted and become the victims of violent crime at higher rates than the national average, according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs.