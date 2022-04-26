x
Crime

Man in critical condition after shooting at Everett apartment complex

Everett PD still are looking for the shooter, who fled the scene after the incident.

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot and left in critical condition at an apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a call came in about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday about a confrontation inside an apartment at 7720 Timber Hill Drive in Everett. 

One man was shot and is in critical condition, and the suspect allegedly fled the scene. It is unclear what the relationship between the suspect and the victim was at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.