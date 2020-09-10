Felon who made 'ghost guns' at Edmonds home sentenced to 5 years in prison

Agents found dozens of guns without serial numbers at the home of Nathan Brasfield, of Edmonds, when they searched it in February.

SEATTLE — A Washington state man who amassed an arsenal of homemade “ghost guns” despite being on federal supervision for an earlier firearms conviction has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison.

Agents found dozens of guns without serial numbers at the home of Nathan Brasfield, of Edmonds, when they searched it in February.

Such weapons are called “ghost guns” because of the difficulty of tracing them.