Escaped Canadian prisoner convicted of violent sexual assault and murder last seen in Seattle

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Roderick Muchikekwanape should call 911. Do not approach if you see him.

The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, led by U.S. Marshals, need the public's help to locate an escaped prisoner.

Roderick Muchikekwanape, age 42, escaped from a Canadian prison on Oct. 29, 2020. He was serving a life sentence for a brutal sexual assault and murder that occurred in 1998 in Winnipeg, Canada.

The U.S. Marshals Service said, "On Oct. 30, 2020, Muchikekwanape was seen in Sumas, Washington and was given a ride to Bellingham. While in Bellingham, he stopped at a Chevron gas station and asked how to catch a bus to Seattle. Muchikekwanape is seen on camera boarding a Skagit bus to Mount Vernon and then on another bus to Everett."

Muchikekwanape is described as 6'1" and 225 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is an indigenous Canadian and may claim to belong to a tribe in the U.S.

He is known by aliases “Much,” “Roderick Toot Much,” “Rodney Muchikekwanape,” “Thomas Robert Gambler” and “Paul Edward Starkes.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332. Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.