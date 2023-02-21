Social workers back on patrol with Snohomish County Sheriff's Office

Six months after the program was suspended due to a manpower shortage, the patrols returned.

EVERETT, Wash. — A suspended program that embedded social workers with Snohomish County sheriff's deputies is back, and arguably stronger than ever.

"It feels good," said Deputy Lars Teigen. "I have missed having all of our social workers riding with us."

Teigen is back on the road with social worker Heather Ekins after a six-month suspension of Snohomish County's embedded social worker program. The problems they encounter every day have not gone away.

"Sometimes there is an accidental fire at a camp, and sometimes when people get trespassed from a property they try to burn it all down," said Teigen, as he looks at a burn scar at a camp along Everett's Airport Way.

Instead of simply arresting people with drug or mental illness issues, embedded social workers offer them treatment. The program has been successful.

In 2021, the year with the most complete numbers, 475 people got assessments for drug and mental health problems, 435 went to treatment and 177 found housing.

"We are coming in with a social worker to offer immediate assistance," said Teigen. "Some of the people we encounter tell us they know they're going to die if they don't get help."

But last summer, with a record number of deputies leaving the force, and criminals feeling emboldened by looser laws, the unit was disbanded.

In June, Sheriff Adam Fortney decided to reassign that unit, and two others, to help patrol deputies who were being overwhelmed with 911 calls and assaulted.

"Look, if this is miraculously cured in two months, they'll be back doing that work," Fortney told KING 5 in July of 2022.

Tuesday he told KING 5, "I'm so glad I was able to keep that commitment. It was touch and go, at times."

Fortney and Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers signed an agreement to bring the unit back and join an additional unit that focuses on treatment inside the jail and with the Public Defender's Office.

A total of 14 social workers and three deputies will now work with those struggling with behavioral health, substance abuse and housing issues.

Sheriff Fortney says the move was made after his patrol deputies told him they needed the social workers back.

"Sometimes you don't know what you have until you don't have it anymore," Fortney said. "I watched it happen. The impact was felt on patrol, and they really wanted their help back."

The assistance will allow embedded units to focus on drug and lower-level crime issues, while patrol deputies take on 911 calls and more pressing problems.

"It's a win-win," said Teigen. "We take some of the pressure off, and we can help them when they need it."

Sheriff Fortney also says the deputy shortage is improving, with record hiring over the last two years.

He said 2023 is looking good, as well.

Meantime, the struggle to help people help themselves continues throughout Snohomish County.