The Edmonds Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying a man who they say sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl inside a crowded supermarket.

According to police, the assault happened around 4 p.m. Saturday inside the 99 Ranch Market, located at 22511 Highway 99 in Edmonds.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s or 60s with a possible goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and dark shorts.

Edmonds police shared a short video clip of the suspect on Twitter Sunday morning.

If you have any information, please contact the Edmonds Police Department at (425) 775-3000. You can also leave an anonymous tip by clicking here.

