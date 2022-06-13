Court documents detail white nationalist group's plan to riot at North Idaho Pride event

None of the 31 suspects appeared in court on Monday. So far, several scheduled their court appearance for July 18, including the Spokane suspect.

Example video title will go here for this video

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho —

Newly filed Kootenai County court documents detail how much planning and coordination went into a white nationalist group's attempt to riot at the North Idaho Pride Alliance event in Coeur d'Alene over the weekend.

31 suspected members of a white nationalist group known as Patriot Front packed into the back of a U-Haul over the weekend in Coeur d'Alene. All of the men were ultimately arrested and charged with conspiracy to riot.

According to court documents, Thomas Rousseau, the founder of Patriot Front, told officers he "traveled to Coeur d'Alene to peacefully exercise his First Amendment rights." Another suspect told police he traveled a long way for the cause and said, "We go where we are needed."

Coeur d'Alene police found several typed documents on Rousseau's person. One document discussed the group being there to "raise a voice against the moral depravity, which permits events such as this to take place," referencing the Pride event.

Another document outlined call locations, primary checkpoints, drill times, prep times and observation windows. Court documents say it also listed GPS coordinates for a drop point with two backup plans. It references using smoke and an exit strategy is outlined as, "Once an appropriate amount of time and confrontational dynamic has been established."

CdA Arrests: @KREM2 received newly filed court documents detailing just how much planning and coordination went into the hate group's attempt at disturbing the peace in #CdA this weekend. We now know what appeared to be their plans and what items police found on them. pic.twitter.com/Ik4e5PJCYA — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) June 14, 2022

Police also confirmed none of the suspects had any illegal drugs or other illegal items. What they did find among the 31 suspects, however, included tactical medical kits, radios, and cameras. In fact, one suspect had what appeared to be a single smoke bomb or grenade.