'We are in disbelief': Community mourns loss of man killed in Renton shooting spree

Mahamadou Kabba, a father of five, was shot seemingly at random while sitting in his car in Renton on Jan. 12. He died in the hospital two weeks later.

RENTON, Wash. — Friends of Mahamadou Kabba are trying to heal after he died last week from injuries when he was shot multiple times during a shooting spree in Renton.

“We are still in shock. We are still in mourning. It’s unbelievable. We are in disbelief, some people still don’t want to believe the fact that this is true,” said Sulayman Jawara, one of Kabba’s close friends.

“I broke down when I got the news. I got a call from one of my friends here and I hung up the phone and could believe it. It was like a dream to me,” Jawara said.

Kabba is one of three men shot during a shooting spree spanning three different locations in Renton and Sea-Tac, all happening in under an hour. The suspect Mamadou Diallo was arrested shortly after on I-5 in Tacoma. Police said Diallo has no known connection to the victims.

“I've never met anybody more humble than him,” Jawara said.

Kabba was a beloved member of the West African Community across Seattle and an activist. He was one of the first people in Seattle to testify and protest for rideshare workers rights.

His friends describe him as a hardworking family man who would help anyone in need.

“He is a good man, has good judgment and supports something good for the community,” said Peter Kuel, the President of Drivers Union WA.

Friends said it’s an immeasurable loss to the community.

“It's going to take us a long time to digest the kind of person that we lost. Kabba is a great man,” Jawara said.

“We miss him. We cannot fill his gap, only Allah can fill it,” said Bahorey Hyrda, one of Kabba’s best friends.