9 sex trafficking victims rescued near Sea-Tac, lawmakers want more services for survivors

A recent undercover operation with state and local partners, HSI rescued multiple human trafficking victims and arrested four people.

SEATTLE — Washington state is one of the top states in the country for the number of reported human trafficking cases.

The Department of Homeland Security is working to combat the problem and recently rescued multiple sex trafficking victims during an undercover operation.

“It is shocking. You can go on many different websites and see offers and advertisements out there,” said Steven Schrank, Deputy Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations for the Pacific Northwest.

Homeland security agents trying to stop the alarming demand that’s fueling human trafficking with multiple undercover operations a year.

The latest one, earlier this month near Sea-Tac International Airport. Special agents worked with multiple state and local agencies and rescued nine sex trafficking victims from multiple states, one of which was a minor.

Four people were arrested including a registered sex offender and a gang member in possession of a firearm. Agents said this case highlights the control and coercion traffickers have over their victims.

“We had children that were in the car with individuals that were moving around at the direction of traffickers. We had an individual that had a protection order against the trafficker, and was, in fact, with the trafficker at that time,” said Schrank.

As part of their operation special agents work with organizations on site to get victims the help and support they need.

“To make sure these victims had the care that they need readily available to them right away, and we could get them to safe places, get them health care if needed, food, shelter, whatever is needed in a given scenario,” said Schrank.

Now, State Senator Claire Wilson is working to make sure there are more services for survivors in the state.

According to data from the national hotline, Washington state is 11th in the nation for reported cases of human trafficking.

“To think about what it is we need to do in order to create the safe spaces in places for individuals who want to remove themselves from that situation to do so in a very supportive and a warm and loving place in a way,” said Sen Claire Wilson, (D), 30th Legislative District.

She’s proposing a bill that would create the first statewide network of support and transition services for adult survivors of sex trafficking.

“The state needs to play a role in helping support that so this would open up one on the side of the state and one at least on the west side of the state and would be considered voluntary centers of healing and transitional services and supports,” said Sen. Wilson.

Those who come for services would not be required to show identification or identify themselves as victims but just as someone who needs services and support.

According to data from the national hotline, 89% of victims in the state reported they were children when they were first exploited.

“We just think about these are, these are adults who were kids that didn't get their needs met, or had something traumatic happened to them, and it's our job to help support them to become the whole human being they want to be. I think the investment is well worth it,” Sen Wilson said.