2nd suspect arrested after remains of missing Seattle woman found in Dallas County; 3rd suspect remains at-large

DALLAS — A second arrest has been made in the death of a Seattle woman whose remains were found last week in Dallas County.

Lisa Dykes, 57, was arrested in connection with the death of 23-year-old Marisela Botello Valadez. Botello, who was visiting Dallas from Seattle, went missing in October 2020 after going out in Deep Ellum.

Dykes was taken into custody in Florida, Dallas police said Monday. She will be extradited to Dallas.

Police are still searching for a third suspect who is the man Botello was last seen on video.

Last week, Dallas police announced that Botello's remains were found Wednesday in a wooded area in Wilmer, Texas.

The first suspect arrested was Nina Marano, 49. She was taken into custody Thursday in Miami, Florida and faces a capital murder charge, police said.

On Wednesday, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about human remains in a wooded area near E Belt Line Road and Post Oak Road in Wilmer, Texas. On Thursday, those remains were identified as Botello.

A phone analysis showed the three suspects were allegedly with Botello the night she went missing and investigators found Botello's blood at a suspect's apartment, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Botello was last seen on Oct. 5 in Deep Ellum. She flew to Dallas from Seattle to visit her ex-boyfriend and decided to go out alone for the evening, police said. A surveillance video showed her in a parking lot with one of the suspects, Charles Beltran.

Charles Beltran, 31, is still at-large and suspected in Botello's death, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Beltran is asked to call 911.