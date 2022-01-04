WDFW seeking bear that has evaded capture in Squak Mountain area

Officials say the animal is highly mobile and is asking the public to report any sightings of a black bear with a collar.

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video aired on April 1 and is related to a pair of bears seen in the Redmond area.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is seeking the public's help in tracking down a black bear in the Squak Mountain area just south of Issaquah.

WDFW said it has allocated significant time and resources to trapping the bear, including efforts by four WDFW employees and the deployment of four culvert traps earlier this month. Last week, WDFW said the culvert traps were removed while the group assesses next steps.

The organization said the bear has been highly mobile, navigating between suburban areas, backyards and private properties, getting into "improperly stored garbage" in the process.

WDFW said the bear initially was trapped and collared as part of a research project, but that collar no longer is sharing location data. The collars are designed with a cotton cloth spacer designed to rot and break away. WDFW wasn't clear as to why this bear's collar has yet to fall off as intended.

Although the collar remains on the bear, WDFW is confident the animal is not being strangled by the device and expect it to fall off as designed.

Reports indicate the bear might also be in the Cougar Mountain area, which is just northwest of Squak Mountain.