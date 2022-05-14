Join the 40th Nordstrom Beat the Bridge to Beat Diabetes

Participate virtually or join in-person to try to cross the University Street Bridge before it raises at 8:50 a.m.

SEATTLE — It's back! The 40th Annual Nordstrom Beat the Bridge to Beat Diabetes benefiting JDRF returns this year with in-person and virtual participation opportunities.

On Saturday, May 14, lace up your sneakers and head to Husky Stadium for the 8K run and wheelchair race, 3-mile walk, 1-mile fun run, or the Diaper Derby for toddlers. KING 5's Steve Bunin will emcee the festivities. All funds raised support Type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Since the first Beat the Bridge race in 1983, Nordstrom has partnered with JDRF to raise funds to cure, prevent and better treat T1D.

The event is called Beat the Bridge because the course travels over Seattle’s University Bridge, which is raised during the race. Participants try to cross the bridge before it is raised. Those who don't beat the bridge have to wait, with a live band and entertainment (it's a lively wait!), for the bridge to come back down. After a few minutes, the bridge lowers and everyone can finish the race.

When you support Beat the Bridge, you join more than 900,000 people – including 2022 ambassadors Eli and Sophie – who come together to raise funds to change the future for the millions of people with type 1 diabetes. KING 5 is proud to support Beat the Bridge.

Register today at beatthebridge.org or sign up onsite starting at 6:45 a.m. Check out the list of FAQs on their website to answer all of your questions before hitting the road.

Event Schedule for May 14, 2022: