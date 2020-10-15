Help KING 5 raise 20 million meals for Home Team Harvest

Donate online or via text now through December 31. Tune in for a Home Team Harvest special broadcast on December 5 at 10 a.m.

Join us for the 20th anniversary of KING 5's annual Home Team Harvest event, benefiting Northwest Harvest. This year’s goal is to raise enough funds and donations to provide 20 million meals for families in need in Washington state.

Since the year 2001, Home Team Harvest has raised over 55 million meals. Last year, it raised nearly 8 million meals.

With the impact of COVID-19 on our communities, an estimated 2.2 million Washingtonians are facing food insecurity; this is more than double the 850,000 residents who identified as food insecure prior to the pandemic.

This unprecedented year needs an unprecedented goal - 20 million meals for families and neighbors in need.

Right now in Washington, 1 in 6 children lives in a household that consistently struggles with hunger and 1 in 10 people are considered “food insecure.”

Along with our partners Northwest Harvest, AT&T, Safeway and Albertsons, Swedish and WARM 106.9, we invite you to join us in the fight against hunger.

You can donate through the end of December online, through text, or by buying a $5, $10 or $12 Virtual Hunger Bag at your local Safeway or Albertsons. Virtual hunger bags sold by Safeway will provide much-needed funding that will be distributed to Northwest Harvest and hunger programs across Washington, giving clients the flexibility to visit their local Safeway or Albertsons store to purchase the items that are most important or most needed by them and their families.

Due to COVID-19 and to keep everyone in our community safe, there will not be live drop-off locations this year. In this current climate of uncertainty, financial support provides Northwest Harvest the greatest flexibility to respond to the ever-changing needs of communities across Washington. Find out more on the Northwest Harvest COVID-19 Response Page.

Viewers are invited to tune in to KING 5 at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, for a broadcast special celebrating 20 years of Home Team Harvest. Learn more about the campaign, how it changes lives in our communities and how you can help us reach our goal to raise 20 million meals to ensure everyone gets enough to eat.