'We can't be closed': Edmonds Food Bank braves winter storm to serve community

Edmonds Food Bank is currently serving 600-800 households each week and that includes seniors who rely on delivery from the food bank.

EDMONDS, Wash. — Food insecurity has consistently risen over the past few years and now more than ever Northwest Harvest is fighting food insecurity by distributing food to every county in Washington state.

Schools, meal programs and a network of hundreds of food banks rely on Northwest Harvest. One of them relied on volunteers who braved the snow and icy conditions to make sure their families in need had access to food and other essentials before the holidays.

The pandemic closures in 2020 led to a more than 50% increase in demand. Now, that demand has tripled.

Director Casey Davis said many of her volunteers showed up on foot Tuesday as the food bank will be closed next week.

“We can’t be closed," she said. "The customers are still coming because they need food.”

Davis says there was never any worry that the snow would keep them from opening today.

“We were here during COVID and never closed, not even one day so we are committed to making sure our community has access to what they need,” she said.

Inflation has only added to the complications many families are facing and the Edmonds Food Bank is offering more than just essentials.

“We have people order online so they are getting what they actually need. Food, diapers and other items that really help their specific family needs," Davis said.

Edmonds Food Bank relies on Northwest Harvest for much of the fresh fruits and vegetables they are able to provide.

“Their focus on seeing people as individuals is also something we also replicate” says Davis.

From bagging custom ordered groceries to delivering to more than 150 local seniors — the Edmonds Food Bank is just one of many vital community resources that get a big boost from Northwest Harvest and your Home Team Harvest Donations.

KING 5’s annual Home Team Harvest drive to benefit Northwest Harvest is underway. This year’s goal is to raise 21 million meals.

Ways to donate: