Life on the waters of Bellingham Bay means a life at least partially tied to the Alaska ferry system.

The Bellingham Cruise Terminal in the city's Fairhaven District is the southern starting point for the Alaska Marine Highway System. However, that system may be in jeopardy as lawmakers consider a state budget proposal for 2020 that would cut about $96 million from the system's budget.

Near the ferry terminal at Coffee Junction in Fairhaven, Niki Mork sees the benefits of the Alaska ferry first hand.

"We get a lot of traffic in the summer," she said.

The weekly sailing from Bellingham to Ketchikan is one of many on the chopping block under the proposed 2020 Alaskan state budget. As reported by KTUU, if the budget is passed, funding would continue through summer, but no sailings would be scheduled from Oct. 1, 2019 until June 30, 2020. One senator from Alaska questioned how a system could bounce back if it was shut down over the winter.

"It's one of the main routes from the lower 48 states to Alaska," Mork said.

It's one of the reason's Inland Boatmans Union Steward Anthony Distefano is fighting so hard.

"Removal would be akin to tearing up I-5. People wouldn't have any access to hospitals, school events. They wouldn't have any access, in fact, to their own state government."

He says hundreds of union jobs are at stake. But they're also concerned about the impact on isolated communities in southeast Alaska.

"If you have a family of four you cant afford to throw your kids on an airplane, but you can afford to take the ferry to your destination. So most people in the community depend on this vital service."

At the coffee shop, Niki wonders what life would look like without the weekly visit from the ferry.

"That would have a huge impact. Three months in the summer is just tourism."