When Bela showed up for her last day of work at Sea-Tac Airport Wednesday, she didn't appear to be ready for retirement.

Tail wagging, the explosive detection canine who has served with TSA since 2014, was full of energy.

"She's a great partner," her handler Tim said. "She's a good girl."

As a passenger screening canine at Sea-Tac, Bela has played "a key role in the day-to-day airport security operations," according to a statement from TSA.

Screening canine teams work to deter and detect explosives within airports and transportation systems. There are more than 900 teams deployed across the country. Dogs and handlers undergo 12 weeks of training before they can start working.

And working is what Bela loves. Tim explains work is play.

"How can you beat that?" he asked.

In retirement, Bela can expect to be pampered.

"My wife works from home," Tim explained. "She's going to spoil her to death."

Still, Bela will miss the job.

