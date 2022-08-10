Scammers using midterm elections to steal personal information: BBB of Washington

Scammers are preying on emotion and people's passion to support their political party and their choice candidates, according to the BBB of Washington.

SEATTLE — Midterm elections are a month away - Tuesday, Nov. 8 - and it's likely you are receiving more mail from candidates, emails, texts or phone calls, all vying for your vote.

According to the Better Business Bureau of Washington, scammers are preying on emotion and people's passion to support their political party and their choice candidates.

"The more people care, the more vulnerable they can be," according to Logan Hickle, communications director for the BBB of Washington.

Hickle said scammers know how to use polarizing issues to play on people's emotions when sending out fake polls or donation requests.

Email is one of the prime ways scammers try to hook victims, build trust and then steal personal information and money.

Phishing emails might include a link that takes users to a spoofed version of a candidate's website or installs malware on your device. For more information from the BBB on how to spot email scams, click here.

"Scams via text messaging are increasing," said Hickle about "smishing" scam attempts.

Smishing is similar to email scamming, only messages are sent via text.

You might receive a message that looks like it came from a trusted source, inviting you to participate in a poll or make a donation. The BBB said tricksters might be out to get your passwords, account numbers, social security number or other data. The BBB has tips on how to identify a fake text message.

Scammers will also try to mimic actual campaign calls and pollster phone calls.

The BBB said criminals will pretend to be affiliated with your party or candidate in an effort to get your personal information. It's common for actual candidates to use pre-recorded messages to reach out to the public, but the BBB said scammers sometimes use voice cloning to make it sound like an authentic message from a candidate and persuade people to donate or share info. After hearing the message, people are redirected or transferred to someone ready to take down their information and use it for nefarious activities.

Scammers may also be calling to conduct a fake survey, get you to donate funds or register to vote.

If you want to donate to your preferred candidate - the BBB recommends you open a browser on your own computer and device and go to the official website.