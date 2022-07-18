Throw it out: Recall alert updated for brand of chocolate due to salmonella

The original Kinder chocolate recall was for two items sold in the U.S. due to possible salmonella. But others, recalled in Europe, may also be in the U.S.

A recall alert for some Kinder chocolate products in the United States was updated Tuesday with a warning to throw out products if the packages are missing some specific information. The company said those items were never meant to be distributed or sold in the U.S.

Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. said its initial recall for two products that were sold in just a handful of U.S. locations may be contaminated with Salmonella Typhimurium.

In its updated alert on Tuesday, Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. added a warning for consumers that there may be some other Kinder branded products -- outside of the recall -- being sold in the U.S. that were intended for foreign markets and are not authorized for sale here.

If the packaging does not have the following description printed on the back, consumers are urged to throw the items out.

EXCL. DIST. FERRERO U.S.A., INC.

PARSIPPANY, NJ 07054

Kinder products that do not have that information could be part of a European recall.

The initial recall on April 7 was for two products in the U.S., sold at specific locations.

Kinder Happy Moments Milk Chocolate and Crispy Wafers Assortment

14.1-ounce square box with lid

Best by date of July 18, 2022

Lot codes 48RUP334; 48RUP335; 48RUP 336; 48RUP337

UPC Code 09800 52025

Sold at Costco in the Bay Area and Northern Nevada and BJ’s Wholesale Club stores

Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket

5.3-ounce cardboard basket

Best by date of July 30, 2022

Lot Code 03L 018AR – 306

UPC Code 09800 60209

Sold at 14 Big Y Supermarket locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts