Throw it out: Recall alert updated for brand of chocolate due to salmonella

A recall alert for some Kinder chocolate products in the United States was updated Tuesday with a warning to throw out products if the packages are missing some specific information. The company said those items were never meant to be distributed or sold in the U.S.
Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. said its initial recall for two products that were sold in just a handful of U.S. locations may be contaminated with Salmonella Typhimurium.
In its updated alert on Tuesday, Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. added a warning for consumers that there may be some other Kinder branded products -- outside of the recall -- being sold in the U.S. that were intended for foreign markets and are not authorized for sale here.
If the packaging does not have the following description printed on the back, consumers are urged to throw the items out.
EXCL. DIST. FERRERO U.S.A., INC.
PARSIPPANY, NJ 07054
Kinder products that do not have that information could be part of a European recall.
The initial recall on April 7 was for two products in the U.S., sold at specific locations.
Kinder Happy Moments Milk Chocolate and Crispy Wafers Assortment
- 14.1-ounce square box with lid
- Best by date of July 18, 2022
- Lot codes 48RUP334; 48RUP335; 48RUP 336; 48RUP337
- UPC Code 09800 52025
- Sold at Costco in the Bay Area and Northern Nevada and BJ’s Wholesale Club stores
Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket
- 5.3-ounce cardboard basket
- Best by date of July 30, 2022
- Lot Code 03L 018AR – 306
- UPC Code 09800 60209
- Sold at 14 Big Y Supermarket locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts
Anyone with the products listed above are urged to throw them out and contact Ferrero for a replacement.