Downtown Kirkland business owners concerned about planned intersection closure

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Some Kirkland business owners are concerned that a planned construction project will hurt their businesses.

The $3.6 million project at Kirkland Avenue and Lake Street is scheduled to start July 5 and last until December. That includes an eight-week closure July through August.

The city is turning the intersection into a "pedestrian scramble," which will allow pedestrians to cross in any direction when traffic is stopped.

Business owners are concerned the project is happening during the two busiest months of the summer season.

Following the closure, the city expects the intersection to reopen while construction continues on other areas, including sidewalks.

Though the city said the project will create a more pedestrian-friendly environment, Katya Difani told KING 5 business owners are concerned about the timing.

"Some businesses down here rely on those summer months, like, that's when they get the majority of their income for the year," Difani, who owns Herban Wellness, said.

Difani said she does not feel like local businesses have been considered through this process, saying someone from the city came by recently.

“He just, like, handed a flier to my manager, I wasn’t here,” said DIfani. “And was like, ‘This is what's happening? And starting in July, on July 5th.’”

Difani is one of the business owners attending a meeting Monday, April 24 at 9 a.m. to share concerns with the city.

They are concerns the City of Kirkland’s Public Works director said she understands.

“We want to hear from our residents or business community about this, and that will be something our city council will factor in for sure,” said Public Works Director Julie Underwood.

Underwood said construction was supposed to start this spring but got pushed back due to a utility company facing delays. She said the city is looking at possibly delaying the project to next spring, but that could be challenging due to weather conditions, rising costs and grants planned to be used this year.

She said she believes businesses will be happy with the outcome of the project once it is complete.