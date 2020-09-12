Elope your life! Why not?!

Many couples are eloping in lieu of a big Wedding. What if you decided elopement was right for other aspects of your life, too?

SEATTLE — With big traditional weddings put on hold for awhille, it's no surprise that more couples are choosing to elope. But what if you could take that idea of elopement and apply it to the rest of your life?

That's the idea behind, Elope Your Life: A Guide to living Authentically and Unapologetically, Starting with “I Do”, a new book by Sam Starns, a wedding photographer who, after her own big day, dedicated her business to couples who choose to elope.

"Eloping can be so much more than just a wedding day with few guests,” says Starns. “It’s a catalyst for change in your life, empowering you to live without any regrets.”

ABOUT THE BOOK

After regretting her own lavish wedding ceremony and reception, Sam Starns decided to dedicate her photography business to engaged couples who take the leap and embark on the brave and bold decision to elope. With Elope Your Life, Starns not only provides insight as an industry insider on the benefits of elopement, but how going against societal norms and standards can change the meaning of the phrase to a less traditional lifestyle. This mindset allows you to discover more about yourself and your relationship and opens you up to endless possibilities, especially in a time where brides and grooms have to decide whether to postpone their weddings due to coronavirus concerns and restrictions, or forgo their original plans and have an intimate ceremony.

By bringing out the unique qualities of someone who craves elopement and seeks adventure, you will then learn how to utilize these traits once you say, “I do,” and every day after. Providing actionable steps to elopement from telling your family and friends, to finding a scenic and meaningful location, you’ll celebrate your love while being your most authentic self.

