Three tips to whip your messy space into shape

SEATTLE — The new Netflix show Get Organized with The Home Edit is based on the business The Home Edit - an organizational empire run by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin.



They can fix up any space, in-person or remotely.



"It's such a great service that we're able to do now, and it's nice to be able to help people and people are so comfortable now on video chats,” Teplin said.

So they helped Kim Holcomb organize her basement bookcase to show how easy it is for chaos to become orderly.

"Honestly, just think about the categories you have on the shelf, what actual categories you want organized, and place those items neatly in bins,” Shearer said.

When it comes to sentimental items, both experts say it’s important to re-visit items you’ve always held onto.



“First go through it and make sure it still means something to you, because what might have meant something to you five years ago might not be as important anymore to hold onto,” Teplin said.



Shearer continued, "If the answer is yes, then I think you need to decide, do I need to store it because I don't want to part with it, or do I want to see it. Right."



And remember: even small areas offer a lot of storage space if you use every inch wisely.

"Based on what's happening here, you have a ton of space, a ton of space!” Shearer said, looking at Holcomb’s bookcase over Zoom. “You could probably take things from other rooms that don't belong there and relocate them down here. You have tons of space."



Watch the video to see the “before” and “after” shots!