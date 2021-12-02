Single and Forced to Mingle: A hilarious guide for singles AND their nosy relatives

SEATTLE — When Seattle native and author Melissa Croce joked with friends about making a brochure to give to well-meaning relatives at an upcoming wedding, she had no idea her tweet, and flowchart would go viral.
Her new book, Single and Forced to Mingle is a tongue-in-cheek guidebook for the single person, with tips and advice on how to graciously endure all the awkward and cringe-worthy moments.
ABOUT THE BOOK: Melissa Croce gives you the tips, tricks, and sage advice you need to graciously endure all of the cringe-worthy scenarios your single self may dread, from awkward small talk with an ex to navigating well-meaning but insensitive relatives. And it helps you truly flourish in your singledom, offering activities like quizzes aimed at helping you find a new hobby and tarot spreads for that cozy Saturday night in. Part real-world guide, part commiseration, and part celebration, Single and Forced to Mingle will steer you through the ups and downs of being single, reminding you just how good it feels to be free.
