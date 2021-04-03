The Big Life Journal teaches kids how to have a growth mindset

Then - they take on the world!! #newdaynw

SEATTLE — As parents, our main goal is to raise good people - kids that are confident, strong and kind. Parents Alexandra and Scott Eidens created The Big Life Journal for their son Mikey so that he could, "Grow up to be a positive, resilient, confident human being who strives to achieve great things in life."

The Big Life Journals use a science based approach to teach kids to have a growth mindset and develop resiliency in the face of a challenge. We talked with co-creator Alexandra Eidens about how positive psychology can create easier communication between parents and children.

