Give yourself the gift of a better organized more functional kitchen

Custom-designed storage solutions can add more space, organization, and accessibility to your existing cabinets - what a gift! Sponsored by ShelfGenie of Seattle
Credit: ShelfGenie of Seattle
Before & After ShelfGenie Spice Cabinet

SEATTLE — ShelfGenie of Seattle's custom-designed storage solutions can add more space, organization, and accessibility to your existing cabinets.  

Alan Regala, ShelfGenie Director of Client Happiness, showed us how revamping cabinets with custom Glide-Out shelves can help you better utilize your space and keep clutter to a minimum.

SPECIAL OFFER: The first 15 New Day callers will get a free professional design consultation and free installation. Call 888-848-1372 to schedule an appointment or visit shelfgenie.com/seattle to learn more.

About ShelfGenie: "ShelfGenie custom Glide-Out shelves are the best way to eliminate common frustrations in the kitchen, pantry, and bath. Our custom-designed storage solutions add more space, more organization, and more accessibility to your existing cabinets. 

We pride ourselves on having the best quality Glide-Out shelves available to homeowners. Our process, service and dedicated team of professionals are simply unmatched in the business." - ShelfGenie of Seattle

Sponsored by ShelfGenie of Seattle    