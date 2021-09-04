Cheesy, starchy goodness using Seattle's most famous artisan cheese

SEATTLE — Beecher's first saw the national spotlight in 2010 when Oprah announced its World Famous Mac and Cheese as one of her favorite things. Since then, the company operating from the heart of Seattle's historic Pike Place Market has only gotten bigger!
Founder and owner Kurt Beecher Dammeier shows us one of his favorite sides to make and chats about the humble beginnings of the now 18-year-old iconic spot.
Beecher's Hasselback Potatoes Gratin Recipe
By Kurt Beecher Dammeier
Serves 6 to 8 as a side
INGREDIENTS
- 1 jalapeno, seeded, minced and smashed with the side of the knife
- 3 medium garlic cloves, diced
- 3 russet potatoes (medium to large), cut in half lengthwise and then into 1/8-inch slices
- 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 24 ounces chicken stock (3 cups)
- 12 ounces Beecher’s Flagship cheese, grated
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Oil a 9x13-inch baking dish.
- In a large mixing bowl, mix together the jalapeno, garlic, salt, pepper, and paprika. Add the potatoes and chicken stock to the bowl and stir. Top with 1 cup cheese and gently fold until the ingredients look evenly distributed.
- Using your hands, scoop up a handful of potatoes and collect them into a stack, laying the stack on its side in the prepared baking dish so that the slices are vertically standing. Continue to lay the potato stacks in the dish, working around the edge and into the center until all of the potatoes are added.
- Pour the remaining broth over the potatoes until the broth fills the dish halfway (do not overfill). Discard the remaining broth.
- Bake in the oven for 30 to 40 minutes, until the potatoes are easily pierced with a fork. Remove the dish and top with the remaining cheese. Bake for an additional 15 minutes or until the cheese has browned.
- Serve hot and enjoy!
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.