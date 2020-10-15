Insta-favorite LoKoKitchen reveals all in gorgeous new cookbook, Pieometry

West Seattle's Lauren Ko is known for her unique geometric sweet and savory pie and tart designs. Her new cookbook shares the patterns and inspiration behind them.

SEATTLE — West Seattle pie-design savant Lauren Ko, well-known as @lokokitchen on Instagram, shares 50 designs for sweet and savory pies and tarts in her new cookbook, Pieometry. We spoke with Lauren about the book, the inspiration behind her designs, and got a demonstration on how to create a Handsliced Tart from the author, herself.

ABOUT PIEOMETRY: "The pie-making genius behind the popular Instagram account @lokokitchen reveals the secrets of her mind-blowing creations in this gorgeous full-color cookbook featuring 50 incredible sweet and savory pie and tart designs .

In a few short years, Lauren Ko made all hell bake loose, going from novice pie baker to internet star and creator of today’s most surprising and delightful pie and tart designs. Her unique geometric style uses fruit and dough cut and woven into stunning shapes to highlight color and texture. With an elegant symmetry that matches their knockout flavor, her dazzlingly intricate and inventive designs look difficult to produce, but can be achieved with little more than a knife, ruler, and some patience.

In Pieometry, Lauren reveals her secrets, sharing stories about her designs and the inspiration behind them." lokokitchen.com