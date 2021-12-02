Obsessive worthy salted caramels are just what you need anytime

SEATTLE — When Fran Bigelow, founder, and president of Fran's started selling her chocolate salted caramels back in 1998 she had no idea they would become a cult favorite. Everyone from former President Barack Obama to Ina Garten and Martha Stewart is a fan!
Fran chatted with Amity about the joy she gets in producing a product so many people love, even 39 years after she started in Seattle.
Elegant, locally made gifts for your Valentine’s celebrations can be ordered online or in-store at all 4 Seattle and Bellevue retail locations.
Popular for Valentine's Day are the Double Chocolate Figs, Gray & Smoked Salt Caramels, truffles, and Dark Caramel Hearts.
