Obsessive worthy salted caramels are just what you need anytime

Fran's, Seattle, introduced the world to chocolate salted caramels in 1998. Confections are ready to be gifted in local stores or shipped. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — When Fran Bigelow, founder, and president of Fran's started selling her chocolate salted caramels back in 1998 she had no idea they would become a cult favorite. Everyone from former President Barack Obama to Ina Garten and Martha Stewart is a fan!

Fran chatted with Amity about the joy she gets in producing a product so many people love, even 39 years after she started in Seattle.

Elegant, locally made gifts for your Valentine’s celebrations can be ordered online or in-store at all 4 Seattle and Bellevue retail locations.

Popular for Valentine's Day are the Double Chocolate Figs, Gray & Smoked Salt Caramels, truffles, and Dark Caramel Hearts.