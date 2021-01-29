Pie and cocktails are a winning combo in Fremont

Bar Charlie features sweet and savory pies and a variety of libations for takeout

SEATTLE — What happens when a bar owner partners with a baker and starts serving cocktails and pie to-go?

A lot of happy customers, in the case of Bar Charlie.

The seaplane-inspired space in Fremont joined forces with The Pie Lady brand, and now sells takeout pie, cocktails, beer, bottles of wine, and locally-made provisions.

"Pairing a pie, a warm pie, with a cocktail is just what we need right now,” said Alyssa Bleifuss, owner of The Pie Lady brand. "The pandemic's changed everything, it's kind of changed the way that we operate and we have to be flexible and think outside the box.”

Bar Charlie owner Christian Thomason agrees, and recommends a few select pairings.

"The Old Fashioned pairs best with all of the sweet pies," he said. "The margarita pairs best with the Enchilada Pie, and beer pairs best with the chicken pot pie."

Everything is served as takeout from a front window, but customers can reserve an outdoor fire table to enjoy their drinks and food on-site.

They can also meet Bar Charlie’s namesake, who’s often found in the crook of Thomason’s arm.

"Charlie is an 8-year-old Maltese Yorkie and he's just a really mellow guy,” he said. "We're just trying to do anything we can to stay afloat and have a good time."