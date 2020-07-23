Master of Wine shares 3 of her top summer favorites

Jennifer Simonetti-Bryan's affordable white, red and sparkling rose selections all come from women owned wineries! #NewDayNW

SEATTLE — Jennifer Simonetti-Bryan is the 4th American woman to hold the prestigious international title of Master of Wine - so she really knows her stuff when it comes to wine!

We asked her to share three of her favorite wines for summer: all come from women owned wineries and range in price from $12 to $25. Below are her 3 picks and a little about each!

FALESCO Est! Est!! Est!!! di Montefiascone Le Poggere 2018/9, Italy ($12)

Falesco was founded by two of Italy’s most famous winemakers, brothers Riccardo and Renzo Cotarella. They set out to restore ancient vineyards in Montefiascone, Lazio. Lazio is in central Italy and includes the city of Rome.

A few years ago, Riccardo and Renzo’s daughters (Dominga, Marta, and Enrica Cotarella) took over the management of the winery. The first generation of the winery is all-male, the second all-female. Today the daughters run the winery with the same enthusiasm, passion, and dedication as their fathers.

Est! Est!! Est!!! di Montefiascone is an easy-to-drink, refreshing white wine with an unusual name and unique story

The legend goes that in the 12th century, a wine-loving bishop was traveling through the Italian countryside on his way to see the coronation of the Pope. As he traveled, he would send a scout ahead of the convoy to let him know the wine of the area was good by marking “Est” (“It is”) above an inn's door. As the scout traveled ahead to Montefiascone, the wine was apparently so good, that the scout marked that location with “Est! Est!! Est!!!”

It remains an excellent wine today, particularly so when crafted by the Cotarella family.

A blend of local grapes (50% Trebbiano, 30% Malvasia, and 20% Roscetto) with aromas of citrus, apple, and white flowers

Great for outdoor patio sipping, salads, clambakes, crab-boils, etc.

Where to Buy: Esquin Wine Merchants, Leschi Market

JUVÉ & CAMPS Cava Brut Rosé NV, Spain ($17)

Juvé & Camps is a family-owned winery located in a small town in northeastern Spain, near Barcelona.

The winery’s long family history has resulted in an international reputation for producing top-quality Cava, the sparkling wine of Spain

Meritxell Juvé continues the family tradition into the 5th generation – in her early 30s, she has inherited a huge responsibility as CEO

This rosé version of Cava is made from Pinot Noir and has notes of fresh red apple and strawberries to hints of honey, white flowers and toasted almond

Goes great with sushi, salmon pâté, strawberry sorbet, and foie gras.

Where to Buy: QFC University Village – Seattle, Stadium Thriftway – Tacoma

ALTESINO Rosso di Montalcino 2017, Italy ($25)

The last wine we’re showing is today is from Tuscany.

The owner, Elisabetta Gnudi Angelini, was born in Rome and grew up there, and does not come from a family of wine producers. She worked in the film industry for many years and in the pharmaceutical sector. Fascinated by the countryside and wine, she developed such a passion for this work that she became entirely devoted to it.

She acquired her first winery in the Chianti Classico region in 1997 and a few years later, a long-standing property in Montalcino. In 2002, her growing appreciation of the Montalcino region led to the purchase and renovation of Altesino, which is considered one of the best producers of Brunello di Montalcino, one of the great red wines of Italy.

While Brunello di Montalcino is the region’s most famous wine, many producers also produce a lighter wine for every-day drinking known as Rosso di Montalcino. Like Brunello, it’s made 100% from the local Sangiovese grape, and is a lot less expensive.

Altesino’s version tastes of ripened blackberries and dark cherries. It’s a great wine for summer-time because it’s brightness makes it incredibly food-friendly – perfect with sausages on the grill.