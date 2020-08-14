Shark Week is on, and the feast is ready in Tacoma

Extreme Jose is learning how to feed a shark at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium.

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma’s Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is currently home to nine species of sharks. The aquarists have a unique way of feeding the sharks to ensure each one receives the food it needs to thrive.

“We want to ensure that each shark is receiving the proper nutrition they need,” said Aquarist Marc Duncan.

The aquarists at Point Defiance use a target training technique used by aquariums around the world. Sharks learn if they go to a certain feeding pole in the water, or designated area in the water, they will receive a food reward.

“Each feeding station has a bucket of food, each station also has a menu that tells us what shark gets what type of food.”

Because the aquarists can ensure each shark is left full, the sharks are less likely to follow their natural instincts and eat their roommates -- the other fish they share their aquarium with.

The sharks can find their individual targets to get food, based on their shape, contrast, and smell.

Sharks are essential to keep a healthy ocean and are top-level predators that help maintain a balance in the marine food web. Many sharks prey on wounded or sick animals, keeping the populations of various species healthy. Others scavenge or filter-feed, keeping the ocean healthy.

“We are losing over 100 million sharks annually to overfishing.”

Help save sharks, many of them are endangered around the world, with declining populations due to overfishing and finning. You can help by never buying shark fin soup, pills or souvenirs.

Visit the sharks at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, there are seven species in the South Pacific Aquarium: nurse sharks, sand tiger shark, sandbar sharks, blacktip reef shark, zebra shark, epaulette sharks and bamboo sharks.

There are two species in the Pacific Seas Aquarium: scalloped hammerheads and leopard sharks.