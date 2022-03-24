A stay-at-home mom is winning kudos from guests nationwide for her quintessentially Portland hideaway.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's spring break and even if you're not on vacation now, bet you will be before summer's over.

Melissa Sheets is spreading the word that Portland is a great place to visit with vibrant neighborhoods ready to welcome guests. She's an Airbnb super host and she just received nationwide recognition for her stellar hospitality earning the title "Greatest Woman Airbnb Host in the U.S."

Melissa's space is a renovated, light filled studio that used be the garage. It's nestled between Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Division Street.

"It's tiny," she admits. "It's only about 240 square feet. There's no kitchen."

But there's no shortage of neighborhood restaurants and food carts just a short walk away.

This stay-at-home mom started hosting six years ago "just to make a little extra income, and it really just took off from there."

"I try to decorate the studio with local art and wares from local artists," she said. "I haven't really partnered with anybody. I just go shop."

Guests love it, posting almost 600 five-star reviews. Airbnb said 59% of its hosts in the U.S. are women, and last year they earned a collective $550 million.

Melissa's Portland studio is booked solid for the next six months. So, instead of a reservation-- how about a recommendation?

Here are Melissa's picks for fun things to do whether you're local or just visiting.

Portland Japanese Garden tops her list. And there a loads of hikes. Melissa says, "I always point (guests) to Mount Tabor, Washington Park, Forest Park. You know, easy to get to in the city."

"And then if they want to drive a little bit, I recommend Silver Falls and of course the Gorge. The waterfalls. Anything along there."

Melissa has some advice for anyone thinking about becoming an Airbnb host. First, be accurate and honest in your listing description so guests know exactly what to expect. She admits it's hard work that requires patience.