SEATTLE — Where the House Was is a feature-length experimental documentary focused on the history of a literary-landmark, the Hugo House, and what it meant to the writers who lived there.

Producer and co-founder, Frances McCue, talks about her experience with the Hugo House and its upcoming premiere at the Tacoma Film Festival.

Event Info

Saturday, Oct. 5th, Tacoma Film Festival at the Grand Cinema, 606 Fawcett Ave, Tacoma

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.