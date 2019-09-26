SEATTLE — For the fourth time in US history, a sitting president is the subject of an impeachment inquiry - Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon, Bill Clinton and now Donald Trump. But what does it mean? What will happen next?

The rarely used procedure in the Constitution stipulates that the president and other officers of government, "Shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of, treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors."

Seattle University political science professor Marco Lowe is here to break down the process and tell us what it means.

